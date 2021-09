Taliban fighters on Saturday used tear gas and fired warning shots into the air to disperse a group of women protesters who, for the second consecutive day in Kabul, took to the streets to call on the Islamist group to honor its promises to protect their rights and guarantee the presence of women in a future government.

The demonstrators were halted by the Taliban as they marched from the foreign ministry toward the presidential palace. EFE

azq-bks-mvg/jt