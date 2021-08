Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August (issued 15 August). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Afghans who work at different offices rush to homes after news broke that Taliban reached on the outskirts of Kabul, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during celebrations to mark the Persian New Year Nowruz at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 March 2021 (reissued 15 August 2021). EFE/EPA/FILE/STRINGER

The Taliban entered Kabul Sunday, despite having initially claimed they would not come in until a transfer of power was agreed upon, while President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country.

“In order to prevent looting in Kabul city, and stop opportunists from harming people, the Islamic Emirate (as the Taliban define themselves) ordered its forces to enter the areas of the city left by the enemy,” the Taliban said in a statement. EFE