A view of former heavily fortified Green Zone which shows no security as most of the embassies have evacuated staff, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021 (issued 18 August 2021). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A view of former heavily fortified Green Zone which shows no security as most of the embassies have evacuated staff, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021 (issued 18 August 2021). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A view of former heavily fortified Green Zone which shows no security as most of the embassies have evacuated staff, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021 (issued 18 August 2021). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Jalalabad city Wednesday, waving Afghan national flags and demanding its reinstatement.

The protesters in the capital of the eastern Nangahar province wanted to hoist the national flag on the eve of the Afghan independence day celebrated every year on Aug.19 to commemorate the end of British control over the country's foreign affairs in 1919.EFE

bks-qaz-ssk