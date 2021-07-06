Afghan security officials check vehicles as Taliban took control of the Panjwai district, on the outskirts of provincial capital Kandahar, Afghanistan, 05 July 2021. EFE-EPA/M SADIQ

Taliban fighters have gained momentum in their military advances towards provinces previously considered relatively safe under the control of the Afghan security forces.

Officials said the insurgents had captured new district centers in at least two of these provinces – Nangarhar in the east and Herat in the west.

The Taliban had not made any significant territorial gains in the two provinces in two months of heavy fighting.

After weeks of clashes in the eastern Nangarhar province, the security forces withdrew on Monday afternoon from the center of Hesarak, a strategically critical provincial district, an official told EFE, requesting anonymity.

The insurgents also captured Chishti Sharif and Ghoryan districts in the western Herat province.

(...)