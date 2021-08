Pakistani security officials stand guard as people stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed by the Taliban who have taken over the control of the Afghan side of the border at Chaman, Pakistan, 09 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/AKHTER GULFAM

The Taliban and Afghan forces on Tuesday were involved in strong clashes in at least 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces amid an unprecedented advance by insurgents that has brought a large part of the country's territory under its control.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, in the last 24 hours, clashes took place in the provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika (east), Maidan Wardak (central), Kandahar, Helmand (south), Kunduz, Baghlan, and Sar-e Pol (north). EFE

