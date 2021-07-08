A handout photo made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) talks to delegations of Afghanistan (unseen) and Taliban (R) at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran, Iran, 07 July 2021. According to Iranian foreign ministry an Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives held a meeting in Tehran. (Afganistán, Teherán) EFE/EPA/Iranian foreign ministry Office handout HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C) talks to delegations of Afghanistan (L) and Taliban (R) at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran, Iran, 07 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Iranian foreign ministry Office handout HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) talks to delegations of Afghanistan (L) and Taliban (unseen) at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran, Iran, 07 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Iranian foreign ministry Office handout HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kabul, July 8 (EFE) Taliban and government negotiators Thursday agreed to work on “a peaceful and political solution” to Afghan problems after they met in Tehran amid rapid territorial advances by the insurgents following a pullout of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The two sides concluded their talks in the Iranian capital of Tehran on the stalled Afghan peace process.

In a joint statement after a two-day meeting backed by the Iranian government, they agreed that war was “not the ultimate solution for problems” in Afghanistan.

“The two sides while taking into consideration the danger and harm from continuation of the war to the safety of country agreed that … all efforts should be focused on a peaceful and political solution.”

They claimed that the talks took place in “a cordial atmosphere.”

The two sides decided to meet again to discuss some issues related to Afghan security that needed further discussions.

(...)