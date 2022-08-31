The Taliban celebrate the first anniversary of the US withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, 31 August 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban celebrate the first anniversary of the US withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, 31 August 2022. The Taliban government on 30 August, declared 31 August as a national day in Afghanistan, as part of the celebrations marking the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops and the end of two decades of foreign invasion. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan with a military parade at the sprawling Bagram airbase that served as the nerve center of the 20-year war against the Islamist militia.

The Taliban set off fireworks and its soldiers broke into a spontaneous jig on Wednesday to celebrate the Freedom Day, remembering how the last US military plane took off from the Kabul airport on Aug.30, 2021, just one minute before midnight.

Taliban soldiers, who had marched into the Afghan capital, pulled the triggers for an intense celebratory aerial firing to mark the end of the foreign occupation.

