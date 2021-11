The nonprofit Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced Thursday that the Taliban have not been allowing most female humanitarian workers in Afghanistan, a situation that is increasingly aggravating the country's humanitarian crisis.

"The Taliban's severe restrictions on women aid workers are preventing desperately needed lifesaving aid from reaching Afghans, especially women, girls, and women-headed households," said HRW's associate women's rights director Heather Barr. EFE

