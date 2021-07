Afghan security forces stand guard at a checkpoint near the Spin Boldak border with Pakistan, after Taliban captured the district, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 14 July 2021. EFE-EPA/M. SADIQ

Taliban offer 3-month ceasefire in exchange for release of 7,000 prisoners

The Taliban have offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of 7,000 insurgent prisoners, the Afghan government said Thursday, amid sweeping territorial gains by the Islamist militia in the war-ravaged country.

Nader Nadery, an Afghan government negotiator, told reporters that the Taliban had presented them a three-month ceasefire. EFE

