The Taliban promised on Monday that they would "soon" allow all girls to return to school, after not allowing them to access to education in secondary schools following their reopening a month ago.

"Our efforts are underway to soon reopen girls' (secondary) schools, so the education process soon returns to normal," Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi told EFE.

He said the Taliban authorities were still working on measures to provide a safe educational environment for girls in secondary schools, in conformity with the values and principles of Islam and the Afghan people.

"We are still busy and working on the framework, guidelines and regulations for the girls' schools and then schools will be reopened based on these measures," Karimi said.

On Sep.18, the Taliban announced the reopening of schools for boys at all levels, while for girls it was limited to primary education.

(...)