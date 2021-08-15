Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August (issued 15 August). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Taliban militants raise their flag as they gather a day after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Taliban reach outskirts of Kabul but say they will not enter by force

The Taliban have reached the outskirts of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, where the Afghan government reported there have been shots heard, although the insurgents said they will not enter the city by force and are negotiating a peaceful transition of power.

As the capital city is overtaken by panic, Afghan authorities have asked all public servants to abandon their positions and go home, while shops and banks close their doors and traffic jams prevent movement across the city.

After capturing a majority of the country, the Taliban issued a statement asking their fighters to not fight in Kabul and stand by the city’s entrance without attempting to enter by force.

Three more provincial capitals of Afghanistan -- the cities of Jalalabad, Gardiz and Nilli -- have fallen to the Taliban in recent hours without a fight, officials told EFE on Sunday.

"Taliban entered Jalalabad city [this] morning and the province was handed over to them without fighting as a result of mediation of the elders," a senior government official in Nangarhar told EFE on grounds of anonymity. EFE