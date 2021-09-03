Taliban forces stand guard as people celebrate the withdrawal of US forces in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 01 September 2021(issued 02 September 2021). EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

People celebrate the withdrawal of US forces in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 01 September 2021 (issued 02 September 2021). EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Taliban says announcement of new government in Afghanistan will take longer

The Taliban said Friday that the announcement of the new government will take longer although consultations over the issue between the Islamist group and other parties had been concluded.

The statement comes amid speculations of the announcement coming on Friday following afternoon prayers.

"This is incorrect propaganda and rumors that the Islamic Emirate (the name the Taliban use to call themselves) will be announcing the formation of the new government by today," Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi told EFE.

"So far no exact date has been decided for the announcement of the new government," he added.EFE