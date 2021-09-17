An Afghan girl holds a placard reading in Dari 'Stop the War - Stop killing the brothers' on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban on Friday officially dissolved the Afghan Ministry for Women Affairs to replace it with the conservative Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which will oversee the implementation of hardline Islamic rules in the country

Taliban officials removed the sign from the former government department that oversaw women’s rights and replaced it with one that read: “The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” The move was harshly criticized by women activists.EFE

