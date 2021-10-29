Afghan laborers attand a ceremony in which Taliban launched a program to offer wheat in exchange of labour, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 October 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghan laborers attend a ceremony in which Taliban launched a program to offer wheat in exchange of labour, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban Friday urged the international community to immediately release $1.2 in aid package for Afghanistan that is on the brink of an economic disaster with the harsh winter approaching fast.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen passionately appealed via Twitter for the aid ne1eded for “all poor, vulnerable, and displaced people” of the cash-strapped nation.

“The winter is around the corner, so immediate need for the international community to disburse on urgent basis the recently announced nearly one-billion-euro (some $1.2-billion) aid package pledged at a virtual G20 summit for Afghanistan,” Shaheen tweeted.

The EU pledged the aid package during the first face-to-face talks between the Taliban and a joint United States-European delegation on Oct.12 in Qatar.