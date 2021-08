Afghan security officials patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan security officials and private militia loyal to Ismail Khan, the former Mujahideen commander patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Taliban fighters Sunday captured the strategically crucial capitals of northern Kunduz and Sar-e-Pol provinces after days of fierce fighting with government forces.

The fall of Kunduz and Sar-e-Pol cities is the most significant territorial gain by the insurgents since they launched an offensive after foreign troops began withdrawing from the country in May. EFE