The talks between senior Taliban officials and representatives from the United States over the weekend in Doha were candid, officials from both sides said.

The two sides held their first known face-to-face meeting after US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August that paved the way for the Taliban to seize power in Kabul.

The State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Sunday that the talks focused on curbing terrorism and ensuring safe passage for US citizens from Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Monday, the Taliban said its members emphasized the resumption of international humanitarian aid for the war-torn country. EFE