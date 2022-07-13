Negotiations on how to lift the Black Sea blockade and release millions of tons of grain trapped in war-ravaged Ukraine will resume in Turkey Wednesday.

Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military officials as well as United Nations observers are due to meet in Istanbul to broach the issue, which is crucial for developing nations reliant on food exports from Ukraine, the so-called breadbasket of Europe, the Russian foreign ministry and the Turkish government confirmed.

Turkey, which controls the Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean, is mediating the talks.

On Monday, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the piles of grain trapped in Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion. He also called on the UN to help establish maritime corridors to guide the food out of the nation.

(...)