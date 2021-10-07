Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the Nobel Prize for Literature for his moving depiction of the effects of colonialism, the Swedish Academy reported Thursday.

The author was awarded for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

Born in 1948 in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Gurnah now lives in the United Kingdom and is the first African to win the award in over two decades.

Although Swahili is his native language, he started writing aged 21 in English after arriving in the UK as a refugee in the 1960s.

(...)