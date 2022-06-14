Real Madrid's new signing Aurélien Tchouaméni during his presentation in Madrid, Spain on June 14, 2022. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new signing Aurélien Tchouaméni during his presentation in Madrid, Spain on June 14, 2022. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid’s eagerly awaited new signing Aurélien Tchouaméni on Tuesday said he was keen to begin his new chapter with the LaLiga and Champions League champions.

The French international, 22, offered a few words — in Spanish — after signing his contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2028.

“I’m really happy to be here, to begin my story with Real Madrid, the best club in the world,” the former AS Monaco told an audience that included the club’s president Florentino Pérez.

(...)