Anti-government protesters pour water onto a man who was affected by tear gas during an unauthorized global anti-totalitarian march in Hong Kong, China, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Teargas, water cannons laced with bright blue dye and smoke from sporadic fires filled the air in several districts in Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon, when an unauthorized march against communist China rapidly degenerated into violent clashes between protesters and the police.

In familiar scenes that have been played out virtually every weekend over the past few weeks in Hong Kong, riot police fired teargas and beanbag rounds at demonstrators who in turn hurled Molotov cocktails and bricks at them and also set fires, apparently to delay police advancement.