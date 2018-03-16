A handout photo made available by London Metropolitan Police of Ahmed Hassan, 18, of Sunbury, Surrey who planted a home-made bomb on a London tube has been found guilty of attempted murder, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA/LONDON MET POLICE/HANDOUT

A judge in the United Kingdom found a young Iraqi man guilty of attempted murder for having planted a home-made bomb on the London Underground transportation network last year, police said Friday.

Ahmed Hassan was found to have installed a home-made explosive device inside a train carriage on Sept. 15, leading to a partial explosion at Parsons Green station in South West London that left 30 people injured.

"Ahmed Hassan, you have been found guilty by the jury at the Old Bailey of attempted murder on overwhelming evidence," said judge Charles Haddon-Cave.

The partial blast produced a large fireball in the carriage, trapping passengers inside and leaving some with significant burns.

According to the judicial process, the teen used a highly explosive chemical substance known as TATP, with the aim of causing bloodshed.

Hassan, who was living with British foster parents in the southern county of Surrey and has said his parents died in Iraq, placed the device inside a train on which 93 people were traveling on at the time.

Head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command Dean Haydon was it was through "good fortune" the device only partially exploded, otherwise there would have been "many fatalities."

Hassan's sentence was expected to be announced next week.