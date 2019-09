Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks while being awarded Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience award at George Washington University in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (L) poses with Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo (R) after Thunberg was awarded Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience award at George Washington University in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A Swedish teenage activist and the global school movement she leads to campaign against climate change received Amnesty International's most prestigious human rights award Monday.

Greta Thunberg, 16, and the "Fridays for Future" movement received the Ambassadors of Conscience Award at a ceremony held in Washington, DC, during which the student activist praised those who work to combat climate change. EFE-EFE