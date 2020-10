Iga Swiatek of Poland (R) celebrates with the trophy after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA, who hold her runner-up trophy (L) in their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in their womenís final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Iga Swiatek became the lowest-ranked woman to win the French Open by beating fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday.



The 19-year-old former junior Wimbledon champion, who is ranked 54 in the world and had only played once before in the main draw at the tournament, is the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title. EFE-EPA



