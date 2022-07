Law enforcement officers continue the investigation into the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 05 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

An aerial photo made with a drone shows law enforcement officers investigating the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 05 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

An aerial photo made with a drone shows law enforcement officers investigating the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 05 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A telephone alert received by Richmond Police in Virginia a few days before Independence Day celebrations in the United States, likely prevented another mass shooting, authorities said Wednesday.

In a joint press conference, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and the town mayor Levar Stoney said a police operation carried out after receiving the alert resulted in two arrests. EFE