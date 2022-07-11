A construction worker carries out his tasks under intense heat in Ourense, Spain, on July 11, 2022. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

Spain is braced for its second heat wave of the year with temperatures expected to surpass 44C (111 F) in some southern cities as a mass of hot air from Africa settles over the region.

Thermometers began to creep up on Monday and are likely to stay above 35C across most of the country between Tuesday and Thursday, said Rubén Del Campo, spokesman for Spain’s meteorological service Aemet.

There will be little respite at night, as temperatures are set to remain above 20C in much of the nation.

(...)