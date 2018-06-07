(FILE) Afghan soldiers stand guard as people who were freed by Afghan security forces from a prison run by Taliban militants, are brought to a military base in Helmand, Afghanistan, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

The President of Afghanistan Thursday announced a ceasefire with the Taliban, after about 2,000 Afghan religious leaders urged the insurgent group to put an end to the illegal war and accept the government's offer of peace.

"#Afghan national defense and security forces will only stop offensive maneuvers against Afghan armed Taliban and will continue to target Daesh and other foreign backed terrorist organizations and their affiliates," said Ashraf Ghani in a message on Twitter following a televised speech.

The president pointed out that the ceasefire will begin on Jun. 12 and end on the fifth day of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, to be held on Jun. 19 or 20 depending on the position of the moon.

"This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not winning them hearts and minds but further alienating the #Afghan people from their cause," said Ghani.

He presented the unilateral truce as epitomizing the desire of Afghan citizens to find a peaceful resolution to the armed conflict in the country.

Ghani's announcement, which comes after an ambitious offer of peace in February to the Taliban that included their political recognition and the release of prisoners, comes after a fatwa or religious edict in which the Taliban were urged to put an end to the conflict.

In the fatwa, described as historic by Ghani Thursday, some 2,000 religious leaders claimed that the war in Afghanistan is illegal and has no religious justification.

The conflict in Afghanistan remains in a stagnant situation following the end of NATO's military mission in the country in early 2015 which initially helped the Taliban make military advances territorially.

The government controls about 56 percent of the territory, while the Taliban control around 11 percent, according to data from the United States.