Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stand in front of security forces near the office of prime minister, Baghdad, Iraq, 29 August 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr help injured protesters during clashes with anti-riot forces near the office of prime minister, Baghdad, Iraq, 29 August 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

At least 22 people were killed as clashes continued in Baghdad a day after influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced that he was retiring from Iraqi politics, a security source said Tuesday.

More than 250 people were also wounded by gunshots and "violent actions," according to the source, who spoke to EFE on condition of anonymity.

Violence broke out in the Iraqi capital and other parts of the country Monday after thousands of al-Sadr’s loyalists stormed the presidential and government palaces in Baghdad’s highly fortified Green Zone, which houses government institutions and foreign missions.

