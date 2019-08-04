An anti-extradition bill protester uses a slingshot to fire projectiles at the police station after the rally in Tseung Kwan O district, Hong Kong, China, 04 August 2019. EFE/EPA/CHAN LONG HEI

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold signs to alert each other of danger during a rally in Hong Kong, China, Aug 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Cross Harbour Tunnel workers remove barriers used by anti-extradition bill protesters to block the Kowloon side of the tunnel in Hong Kong, China, Aug 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A busy area in Hong Kong where the Chinese government's organ is located became the scene of high tension again Sunday evening, when riot police fired tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters, shortly after tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong took to the streets in two different districts in what was a "relay protest" against the government.

Early evening on Sunday, a heavy police presence was established in the Western District on Hong Kong Island and a growing number of activists clad in black emerged. Shortly after 19.00 (11.00 GMT), police briefly fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protesters were quick to disperse and it was not yet clear where they were heading.

The headquarters of Beijing's Liaison Office, an organ of the Chinese government in Hong Kong, is located in the district. The area surrounding the complex was a flashpoint of clashes between police and activists recently.

Earlier during the day, two anti-government rallies took place respectively in Tseung Kwan O in the eastern part of the New Territories and Kennedy Town, an area near the Western District.

The first event started at 14.30 local time (06.30 GMT) when a sizeable crowd assembled at a park for a march to another park 1.5 kilometers away. They chanted slogans including "There are no rioters, only a tyranny". Organizers said 150,000 joined the walk.

Towards the end of the protest at around 16.30, some marchers pelted eggs and sprayed graffiti at a local police station. Riot police were deployed to the scene to disperse the crowd, a scenario that has been replayed repeatedly and increasingly frequently since a controversial extradition plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis.

At 17.00, on the other side of Victoria Harbor, hundreds of people gathered in Belcher Bay Park in Kennedy Town for a peaceful rally organized by some local residents. It attracted both young, middle-aged and elderly citizens.

A stage was set up for people to come up and speak. Fronting the stage was a big placard printed with eight Chinese characters that translate as "We take charge of Hong Kong tomorrow."

"I'm just an ordinary Hong Kong citizen. It is the Hong Kong government backed by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) that forced me to come out. The government is the culprit of all the recent conflicts," local resident Coco said on stage.

Both the march and the rally demanded the authorities to properly handle the ongoing crisis by fully withdrawing the extradition bill, which would have allowed fugitives to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China, carrying out an independent inquiry into alleged police misconduct, and implementing full universal suffrage, among other things.

Organizers of the rally had intended to stage a march in Kennedy Town that ended at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in the area. But the police rejected the application and ordered a rally to be held at the smaller Belcher Bay Park, citing safety concerns.

Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park is just a few streets away from the Liaison Office. Last Sunday, violent clashes broke out between riot police and protesters in Western District, leading to the arrest of 44 people later charged with rioting. On 21 July, some protesters threw black ink on the emblem of China at the entrance of the Liaison Office, an actions later strongly condemned by Beijing.

All eyes are now on whether there will be a replay tonight of the violent scenes of last Sunday.

Post-protest conflicts between police and protesters have become a weekly occurrence in the Asian financial hub this summer. On Saturday night, clashes broke out in the shopping hubs of Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui.

The conflicts in the two shopping areas happened after a peaceful demonstration in the afternoon. The police alleged that "some violent protestors hurled petrol bombs, bricks, glass bottles and large amount of miscellaneous objects at police officers". Twenty people were arrested for offences including unlawful assembly and assault.

The events were followed around the same time by more clashes, unexpectedly in the working-class residential area of Wong Tai Sin, after two local residents were stopped by police. The incident soon attracted a big crowd of local residents, many of them wearing slippers and casual clothes, who derided the police, who then used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its biggest political crisis since its sovereignty was returned to China in 1997. Carrie Lam's administration has come under widespread criticism for mishandling the crisis while relations between citizens and the police are deteriorating rapidly. A city-wide strike is set to be held tomorrow.EFE-EPA

