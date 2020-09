People take part in a car parade and protest for Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor and encouraging people to vote, in Danville, California, USA, 26 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Hundreds of people on Saturday took part in a march organized by far-right group Proud Boys in Portland, United States, amid a nearby counter-protest by anti-racism protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement

Local media reported that the police arrested at least three people during the neo-Nazi march and were investigating an attack on a citizen who was live-streaming the event and was allegedly pushed to the ground and hit in the face. EFE-EPA