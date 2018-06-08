German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speak after posing for the Family Portrait at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL / POOL

US President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) with his wife Brigitte Macron arrive in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018 on the first day of the G7 Summit. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Union Council President Donald Tusk, US President Donald J. Trump and Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, at the G7 Leaders Summit in Charlevoix, Canada, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE

(L-R) European Council President Donald Tusk; British Prime Minister, Theresa May; German Chancellor, Angela Merkel; US President Donald J. Trump; Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau; French President Emmanuel Macron; Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe; Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte; and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker. The G7 Summit runs from 8 to 9 June in Charlevoix, Canada. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON/POOL /

Tensions subsided at the G7 summit, which began Friday in this town on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, after criticisms and accusations between US President Donald Trump and Washington's allies had dampened moods.

European sources told EFE that the tensions had started to subside during lunch, when there was a "relatively relaxed discussion," as one source said.

The lunch was attended by the heads of state of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as by European Council head Donald Tusk and the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

The topics that were brought up during lunch - economic outlooks and artificial intelligence - are not the most controversial of the summit, as opposed to the issues of trade, climate change and Russia, which had caused tensions to rise.

The more relaxed mood was clear during the traditional "family photo" that followed lunch.

The leaders appeared relaxed and where smiling and talking to one another in the gardens of Le Manoir Richelieu de La Malbaie hotel, 145 km (90 mi) northeast of Quebec City.

After the family photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel lagged behind to briefly talk with Trump.

Tensions between French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump also seemed to have subsided after having brief meeting at the start of the summit.

Ahead of the summit, the two presidents had engaged in a Twitter spat, in which the French president suggested that a G6 agreement could be signed without the United States, while Trump accused Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "charging the US massive tariffs."