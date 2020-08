Marshes around Seongmo Island with the coast of North Korea in the background, Ganghwa County, South Korea, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Andrés Sánchez Braun

Bottles filled with rice that activist groups tried to send across the border to North Korea from islands in Ganghwa, South Korea, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Andrés Sánchez Braun

The South Korean islands of Ganghwa County, on the border with the North, have been the scene of persistent tensions this summer.

The area has seen disputes in recent months over the distribution of propaganda and rice by activists and a North Korean defector who swam across the border.