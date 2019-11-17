Pro-democracy protesters use a giant slingshot against police during protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, Nov.17, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy protesters hide behind umbrellas as a police truck sprays water to disperse demonstrators outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, Nov.17, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A police PR officer in Hong Kong was hit in the leg by an arrow Sunday afternoon, as fierce street battles broke out between hardcore anti-government protesters and police outside a university campus in the city center.

In a new and sharp escalation of the ongoing political crisis that has been plaguing the Asian financial hub for over five months, black-clad protesters armed with numerous petrol bombs, bricks, umbrellas and makeshift shields battled for hours with riot police around Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district in Kowloon.EFE-EPA