UN peacekeeping troops patrol in the Lebanese side of border with Israeli, as seen from the Israeli village of Metula, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Artillery unit fires at targets in the Lebanese territory after rockets fired from the Lebanese side, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Artillery unit fires at targets in the Lebanese territory after rockets fired from the Lebanese side, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Lebanese Shia organization Hezbollah on Friday said it fired “dozens” of missiles from Lebanon into the Golan Heights in Israel, which retaliated with artillery fire.

The barrage was directed at Israeli positions in the Shebaa Farms region, which is territory disputed between Lebanon and the Jewish state.

In a statement, the militants said the attack was a "response to Israeli airstrikes on open land in the areas of Al Jarmak and Al Shauakir on Thursday night".

Israeli authorities said most of the 122-millimeter projectiles were intercepted by missile defense systems and fell on uninhabited land, in the sixth rocket launch from Lebanese territory against Israel in little over three months.

On Thursday, Israel carried out airstrikes in Lebanon for the first time since 2006 in response to rockets launched from the south of the country the day before. No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks yet. EFE