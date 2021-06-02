Teresa Perales of Spain poses for photographs with her gold medal after winning the Women's 50m Backstroke S5 final during day six of the World Para Swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre in London, Britain, 14 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VICKIE FLORES

Decorated Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales won Spain’s coveted Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on Wednesday, for which 18 candidates of nine nationalities competed.

The Spaniard, who lost mobility in the lower limbs due to neuropathy at the age of 18, earned a total of 26 medals including seven gold, nine silver and 10 bronze across five editions of the Paralympic Games.

The 46-year-old’s silverware also features 22 World Championship medals (four gold, 10 silver and eight bronze) and 43 European Championship medals (12 gold, 21 silver and 10 bronze).

Off-field, she has held several public positions, as a general director of Attention to the Dependent of the Government of Aragon, advisor to the Department of Social and Family Services and advisor to the Department of Promotion and Sports of the Zaragoza City Council among others.

Perales succeeds Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz who won the award in 2020.