A student is hugged before entering a school for China's annual National College Entrance Examination in Beijing, China, 07 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Police control the crowd as students enter a school for China's annual National College Entrance Examination in Beijing, China, 07 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A record number of nearly 12 million college candidates will be put to the test in China’s annual entrance exams, which kicked off Tuesday.

The country’s 45th National College Entrance Examination, commonly referred to as the gaokao, will take place in 330,000 centers across the country under the auspices of more than one million examiners and coordinators, China’s state newspaper, the Global Times, reported.

A total of 11.93 million aspiring students are expected to sit this year’s exams, which run until June 9, an increase of over 10.5% compared to last year.

Chinese authorities have stipulated that all candidates will be able to sit their exams this year regardless of the local Covid-19 restrictions in place.

(...)