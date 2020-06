A Thai political activist in self-exile has been kidnapped in Cambodia’s capital, a human rights group reported on Friday, demanding an investigation into the incident.

Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of his apartment building in Phnom Penh at 5.54 pm on Thursday and taken away in a black car, according to witnesses and security cameras, Human Rights Watch said. EFE-EPA