Anti-government protesters take part in a pro-democracy rally outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy activists and leaders of the anti-government movement (R-L) Parit Chiwarak, lawyer Anon Nampa, Panupong Jadnok and Piyarat Chongthep, flash the three-finger salute at the Special Prosecutor Office at Dusit Kwaeng Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai Buddhist monk watches as Thai art professor Pong Thangthong draws from a spot where a mock of the memorial plaque of the 1932 Siamese Revolution placed by anti-government protesters was removed, at Sanam Luang near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

(FILE) - Thai protesters hold a mock of the memorial plaque of the 1932 Siamese Revolution before install to symbolize democracy during a mass anti-government protest at Sanam Luang near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 September 2020 (issued 21 September 2020). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The spot where a mock of the memorial plaque of the 1932 Siamese Revolution placed by anti-government protesters was removed from, at Sanam Luang near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai authorities removed a pro-democracy plaque from Bangkok’s Grand Palace on Monday, less than 24 hours after it was installed by protesters.

The metal plate was embedded in cement near the building in the city’s historic center on Sunday by student activists during a massive protest demanding democratic reforms and a reduction in the monarch's power.