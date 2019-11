The Nike Strike match ball displaying "no room for Racism" logo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Oct.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

The Nike Strike match ball displaying "no room for Racism" logo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Oct.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

A Thai court on Friday fined a British citizen and a local to pay 17 million baht (around $560,000) for illegal streaming of matches of the English Premier League in different parts of Southeast Asia.

The court also confiscated 7 million baht in cash found in possession of the two, who pleaded guilty on various charges such as violating intellectual property rights and running a business without a license, the EPL said in a statement. EFE-EPA