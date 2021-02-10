Bangkok (Thailand), 10/02/2021.- Thai anti-government protests hitting kitchen equipment and metal objects display a message 'No 112' as they attends a protest rally near the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 February 2021. Protesters and activists attend a rally to protest against the government and the lese majeste law under section 112 of the Thai criminal code. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 10/02/2021.- Thai anti-government protests make noise with kitchen equipment and metal objects during a protest rally near the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 February 2021. Protesters and activists attend a rally to protest against the government and the lese majeste law under section 112 of the Thai criminal code. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 10/02/2021.- Thai anti-government protests hitting kitchen equipment and metal objects as they flashes a three-finger salute, during a protest rally outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 February 2021. Protesters and activists attend a rally to protest against the government and the lese majeste law under section 112 of the Thai criminal code. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

More than a thousand people gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to protest Thailand’s strict lèse-majesté law, which prescribes prison terms of up to 15 years for insulting the monarchy.

The fresh demonstration in the Thai capital came a day after prosecutors denied bail for four leaders of the pro-democracy movement who are facing lèse-majesté charges for their role in mass protests last year, which called for reforms to the country’s powerful monarchy.

It was the first large protest in Bangkok since leaders called a temporary hiatus for new year and due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the country late last year.

Demonstrators on Wednesday held up signs that read “freedom for our friends” and banged pots and pans, echoing a tactic seen in the recent anti-coup protests in neighboring Myanmar.

The inspiration is mutual — protesters in Myanmar have also adopted the three finger salute, popularized by the Hunger Games saga and appropriated by Thai pro-democracy demonstrators.

Organizers of the Bangkok protest on Wednesday reiterated the movement’s three key demands: the removal of the prime minister, former general Prayuth Chan-ocha, amendments to the Constitution — drafted to favor the military — and most controversially, reforms to the all-powerful monarchy.

The four protesters facing lèse-majesté and sedition charges are Anon Nampa, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarat, Somyot Pruksakasemsuk and Patiphan Leucha. It is the first case in which prosecutors have formally pressed lèse-majesté against pro-democracy demonstrators. EFE-EPA

