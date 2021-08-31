A handout photo made available by Thailand's Parliament shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) greeting members of his cabinet during a House of Representatives no-confidence debate, inside the meeting chambers of the Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2021. EFE-EPA/THAI PARLIAMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha and five of his ministers face a vote of no confidence in parliament that began Tuesday and will end Saturday amid a wave of anti-government protests in the country.

The motion, presented by several opposition parties, has no prospect of succeeding, since the government coalition holds the lower house majority, but the debate will address issues such as the economic crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic management and alleged government irregularities.

The motion will take place amid tensions over demonstrations that throughout the month have taken place in Bangkok calling on Prayut’s resignation for his management before Covid-19, amid demands to reform the country, including the army and the monarchy. EFE