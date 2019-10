Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun greets well-wishers from a balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace as part of the monarch's the royal coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. May 6, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presides over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand. May 9, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand’s king has dismissed four royal guards for various offenses, according to the official state bulletin.

A Tuesday evening Royal Gazette statement said King Maha Vajiralongkorn had sacked two bedroom section guards for "evil actions" and "adultery," and another two bodyguards for “misconduct” and failing to comply with the standards of their ranks. It further accused them of being "lax" in their adherence to the rules.