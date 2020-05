A general view shows a sign at the city limits in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presides over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Exterior view of the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has sparked controversy in Germany with his frequent stays at a four-star hotel in the Bavarian Alps during the coronavirus crisis.

The monarch and his sizable entourage have become regular visitors to the region, where he also owns a 14,000-square-meter villa, since his coronation in 2016.