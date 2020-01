Leader of Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, waits for the Constitutional Court to deliver a verdict for probable party disbandment at the Future Forward headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 January 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Leader of Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (C), flashes the party's iconic three-finger salute along with party members as they listen to the Constitutional Court delivering its verdict for probable party disbandment at the Future Forward headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 January 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A major Thai opposition party was spared from being dissolved Tuesday after a court ruled it did not attempt to overthrow the country’s monarchy.

Future Forward Party was spared dissolution after Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled it had not sought to overthrow the country’s powerful monarchy because of alleged links to the Illuminati, a secret society conspiracy theorists believe seeks world domination. EFE-EPA