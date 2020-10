Thai protesters flash three-finger salute as the King's motorcade passes by (not in picture) during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai police officer with blue paint thrown by anti-government protesters at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police officers stand guard during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police on Tuesday detained at least 21 student activists on the eve of a scheduled demonstration in Bangkok calling for fresh elections and curbs on the power of the military and royal family.

The detainees were picked up by police during a smaller protest near a stage set up for Wednesday’s demonstration at Democracy Monument in central Bangkok. EFE-EPA

grc-igx/jt/rb