Visual journalists take cover near the entrance of a monastery where military supporters are gathering as they are attacking the protestors and medias and residents, in Yangon, Myanmar, 18 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Boats of ethnic Karen villagers fleeing from air attacks by Myanmar military, are seen after crossing border at a Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, 28 March 2021 (issued 29 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Journalists wait outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 March 2021 for colleagues who were charged over their protest coverage on Feb. 27. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Three Myanmar journalists from a news outlet banned by the military junta have been arrested in neighboring Thailand, to which they had fled following the army crackdown, and are facing deportation for alleged illegal entry.

The journalists from broadcaster DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) were arrested on Sunday along with two Myanmar activists during a raid in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

A Chiang Mai police official told EFE that the detainees had allegedly entered Thailand illegally through the porous border between both countries and that they are expected to be brought before a court on Tuesday.

DVB's chief editor Aye Chan Naing called on the Thai authorities not to deport the detained journalists to Myanmar, saying that "their life will be in serious danger if they were to return."

He also urged the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees in Bangkok to intervene to protect the journalists.

"They have been covering the demonstrations in Burma until March 8 – the day the military authority revoked DVB's TV license and banned DVB from doing any kind of media work," the chief editor said in a statement.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand (FCCT) on Tuesday expressed "serious concern" over the arrests and called for the "release" of the detainees.