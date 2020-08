(FILE) Thai activist Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, one of the leaders of anti-government protests, speaks to followers during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leaders Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree (C-L) and Panumas Singprom (C-R), flash the three-finger salute as they are brought to a police station after being arrested, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leaders Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree (C) and Panumas Singprom (C-R) look out from the police van as they are moved from the police station to the criminal court after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree flashes the three-finger salute as he is brought to a police station after being arrested, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leaders Panumas Singprom (L) and Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree (R), flash the three-finger salute as they are brought to a police station after being arrested, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Police in Thailand on Wednesday arrested another two young activists for their roles in a student protest movement demanding democratic reforms and a reduction of the military’s and monarchy’s power.

The detainees are Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, secretary of the “Free Youth” organisation that on Aug. 16 called the largest demonstration since the student protests began this summer in which more than 10,000 people part, and activist Panumas Singprom. EFE-EPA

sg-igx/ks