Anti-riot police officers arrest an anti-government protester (2-R) during a rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas at them during a march on the road to prime minister's house in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-riot police officers walk past the Democracy Monument during the anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas at the during a march on the road to prime minister's house in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai police on Saturday fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a crowd of around 1,000 people who took to the streets of Bangkok to protest against the government amid public discontent over its handling of the pandemic.

A hundred agents tried to block the rally organized by the Free Youth movement in central Bangkok to demand the resignation of prime minister Prayut Chan-Ocha. EFE