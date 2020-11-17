pro-democracy protester reacts as police fire tear gas and water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy protesters react as police fire tear gas and water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Police officers march as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs at them during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Police officers march as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs at them during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A police vehicle fires water canon at prodemocracy protesters during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy protesters take cover as police fire tear gas and water cannon at them during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. Thai Members of Parliament are meeting on 17 and 18 November to vote on plans for amending the nation's constitution. The vote comes after week of pro-democracy and monarchical reform protests. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pro-democracy protesters run for cover as police fire tear gas and water cannon at them during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pro-democracy protesters take cover as police fire tear gas and water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai police on Tuesday used teargas and water cannons to disperse the latest student-led protest in front of the parliament, where lawmakers are debating constitutional reforms.

Hundreds of protesters from the anti-government student movement as well as rival pro-monarchy demonstrators had gathered close to the parliament in Bangkok since early morning, with security forces installing cement blocks and barbed wires to secure a 50-meter perimeter around the building.

Multiple trucks of anti-riot police sprayed jets of colored water mixed with chemicals and fired teargas when pro-democracy protesters tried to dismantle the barricades.

This is the third time that the police has used water cannons on peaceful student-led protests, which have been joined since July by thousands of young people in Bangkok. EFE-EPA

