Thai police on Tuesday used teargas and water cannons to disperse the latest student-led protest in front of the parliament, where lawmakers are debating constitutional reforms.
Hundreds of protesters from the anti-government student movement as well as rival pro-monarchy demonstrators had gathered close to the parliament in Bangkok since early morning, with security forces installing cement blocks and barbed wires to secure a 50-meter perimeter around the building.
Multiple trucks of anti-riot police sprayed jets of colored water mixed with chemicals and fired teargas when pro-democracy protesters tried to dismantle the barricades.
This is the third time that the police has used water cannons on peaceful student-led protests, which have been joined since July by thousands of young people in Bangkok. EFE-EPA
