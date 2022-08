Thai prison inmates, part of a group of volunteers tasked with the capital city's sewage cleaning, unclog a section of Bangkok's drainage system at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A team of over 20 Thai prisoners are unclogging the sewers near a former tobacco factory in Bangkok.

Although an unrewarding task, the inmates are reducing their sentences as well as helping with the consequences of recurrent flooding in the Thai capital.

“The prisoners can reduce their sentences, so for example, if they work for a month, they will have one month less in prison,” Anek Kaewdam, a prison official in charge of the programme, tells Efe.

