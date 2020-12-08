Nonthaburi (Thailand), 08/12/2020.- Thai anti-government protesters flash the three-finger salute and hold a banner expressing opposition to section 112 of the Thai criminal code (the lese majeste law) as they gather to show support to pro-democracy protest leaders who are meeting the police on acknowledge lese majeste charges, at a police station in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 08 December 2020. Pro-democracy leaders reported to the police station to hear additional charges under section 112 of the Thai criminal code, for allegedly insulting the monarchy, during the ongoing pro-democracy protests. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Nonthaburi (Thailand), 08/12/2020.- Pro-democracy activists Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak (R), Panupong 'Mike' Jadnok (2-R) and Panusaya 'Rung' Sithijirawattanakul (2-L), make a the three-finger salute after arriving at a police station in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 08 December 2020. The pro-democracy activists reported to the police station on lese majeste charges for allegedly insulting the monarchy, during a pro-democracy protests. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Nonthaburi (Thailand), 08/12/2020.- Pro-democracy activists (L-R) Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak, Panupong 'Mike' Jadnok, Panusaya 'Rung' Sithijirawattanakul and Chinnawat Chankrachang flash the three-finger salute, after they arrive to acknowledge lese majeste charges at a police station in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 08 December 2020. Pro-democracy leaders reported to the police station to hear additional charges under section 112 of the Thai criminal code, for allegedly insulting the monarchy, during the ongoing pro-democracy protests. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai police on Tuesday filed charges of lese majeste, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison, against 14 leaders of pro-democracy demonstrations that have gripped the capital city in recent months.



Among the accused are student leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who appeared at a police station in Bangkok to hear the charges wearing a T-shirt denouncing article 112 of the criminal code, known as the lese majeste law. EFE-EPA



gra-igx/ks