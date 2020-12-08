Thai police on Tuesday filed charges of lese majeste, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison, against 14 leaders of pro-democracy demonstrations that have gripped the capital city in recent months.
Among the accused are student leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who appeared at a police station in Bangkok to hear the charges wearing a T-shirt denouncing article 112 of the criminal code, known as the lese majeste law. EFE-EPA
gra-igx/ks